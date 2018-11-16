Help Save Dundee's Reading Rooms

Dundee venue The Reading Rooms seems to be under threat.

The city has been in the news throughout 2018, with the much-publicised opening of the V&A's new space helping to shift perceptions about this East Coast creative hub.

However it seems that one of the venues which helped to promote and support underground culture is now being put under pressure by the very same changes they helped attract in the first place.

The Reading Rooms is housed in a former library, a compact but perfectly laid out venue that has attracted performers from across the globe.

From Lee 'Scratch' Perry to Erol Alkan, Daniel Avery, Mella Dee and beyond the Reading Rooms has long been regarded as one of Scotland's finest clubbing landmarks.

The team at the Reading Rooms have launched a petition to ease pressure from the authorities, believing that their future is being threatened by the city's ongoing "regeneration".

The petition reads:

Now the area is being 'gentrified' with a new hotel across the road and the V&A up and running, Dundee City Council along with Police Scotland are putting extreme pressure on the 'Rooms, with a heavy police presence every weekend and ridiculous accusations (DJ's changing the music when undercover cops are in?!). We at the Reading Rooms believe that this is all a ploy to get us shut down, as we are in the firing-line for the regeneration of Dundee.

