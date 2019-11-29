HELMAUD's 'Hey Boi!' Video Is A Triumph Of Invention

HELMAUD was born and raised in Paris, and the city's sights, sounds, and flavours form the backdrop for his music.

Making his mark internationally - London live shows are always sought after - HELMAUD has moved from jazz through soul, while absorbing electronic aspects.

New single 'Hey Boi!' is a deft return, with that bouncing beat set against propulsive piano and some soulful vocals.

DIXIE appears on the song, which steers fresh directness in HELMAUD's music.

The video returns to Paris, and it's a triumph of invention - shot in two hours, using only their iPhones.

HELMAUD comments...

"After many unsatisfying cuts based on another story from a former director, I decided to change totally and go for a real DIY video. A variation on an old hip hop famous theme: the whip ride - a tribute to American hip-hop iconography."

"We thought this 1964 Cadillac riding along contemporary Paris would fit the soul vibe on the modern beat and attitude of this song. Knowing that Dixie is half American (New Orleans) and I’m a full Parisian, it made sense. No one was in town or available for the last-minute deadline. Then comes Isabel Deprice, an old friend of mine, (who featured in my previous music video 'I Know Your Game', shot by Ryan Doubiago). In the end, it was shot in two hours with an iPhone and edited with an iPad."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isabel Deprince

