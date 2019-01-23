Hello Yello Blaze Through 'Sins' Live In The Studio

Oakland's Hello Yello isn't so much a group as a meeting place for countless different influences.

The band is led by 22 year old producer Dylan, who has already garnered a reputation as one of the most sought after collaborators around.

Low-key working with some huge artists, Dylan turned his attention to Hello Yello, and its boundless, borderless creativity.

The group have absorbed the skin-too-few lyricism of 'channel ORANGE' but have melded this to a complex, post-hardcore, almost grunge influenced sound.

An incredible live act, Hello Yello recently entered the studio, and decided to kick out the jams for a full live clip.

Packed with breakneck turns and sudden reverses, 'Sins' melds their avant R&B leanings towards math-core, piling up idea after idea until the whole package fuses as one.

Remarkably, there's a London link, too - the video finds the band tipping their cap to Black Midi. Hello Yello explain:

"'Sins' was the second song we recorded, and the second we’ve released. And with every new piece of material we want it to represent that moment in our lives, so for the video we pulled inspiration from one of our favourite new bands Black Midi."

Tune in now.

