Hello Forever's Art-Pop Reaches Exuberant Levels With 'I Want To Marry You'

Hello Forever are a unique proposition.

Based in Topanga, California, the art-pop collective are led by the eccentric, magnetic figure of Samuel Joseph.

Living together in the abandoned grounds of a 60s nudist commune, the group are forever expanding and contracting, with members coming and going as they please.

Maintaining a stringent five day a week rehearsal schedule, Hello Forever fuse the 60s West Coast sound with something a little more raw, DIY, and underground.

Reminiscent of Polyphonic Spree or The Hidden Cameras, those harmonies soar close to the Beach Boys while maintaining a heavenly, psychedelic edge.

New single 'I Want To Marry You' deals in simple truths, with the yearning vocal dripping with love, surging with passion.

The video travels to Topanga, to the rolling Californian landscapes that shroud Hello Forever's music in a transformative kind of optimism.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Brandon Weiss

