Hello Forever Remarkable New Single 'Everything Is So Hard'

Californian arts collective Hello Forever have shared their new single 'Everything Is So Hard'.

The group are based in the fabled Topanga area, a long-time hub for free-thinkers and experimental arts.

Drawing on this lineage, their own material breaks down all the rules, offering 21st century mantras for living.

New single 'Everything Is So Hard' is out now on new home Rough Trade, a bold, vivid return, one packed with startling colour.

Charismatic founder and lynchpin Samuel Joseph explains that the song "changed how we think about what we can play, and it brought us closer together — because it came from a very raw place and deep suffering."

"A lot of our songs emerge through a narrow aperture of a very specific experience that drags up a feeling with broad roots — so everything is so hard kinda revealed itself in a moment when I was in a relationship that wasn’t working, but it hurt too much to leave."

"You know when you want to stay, even though the sadness you feel starts to taint even the good moments? Getting to the end of it feels like a death. I fear death. It kills me sometimes — the dread of the unknown can suck the life out of the beautiful moments that I love so much as to cause me to fear their ending in the first place."

Samuel continues: "It’s a paradox, loving life, fearing death — my life can sometimes be framed by that suffering despite my best intentions. But still I worship it. I cling to it. Somewhere deep in me loves it all through the fog of fear and pain and grief and cruelty and desperation. In the rare spectacular moments, I get caught up, and I go through the fog and get to really get a glimpse of life, and it’s a blessing."

"It brings me home and sets me off. But it can’t erase the suffering."

Tune in now.

