Helena Hauff Details New EP 'Living With Ants'

Hamburg producer Helena Hauff will release new EP 'Living With Ants' on September 9th.

The electronic musician's full length debut 'Qualm' arrived last year, a widely celebrated record that Clash labelled:

"A statement of romantic infatuation amongst an otherwise hash, twisted and raw landscape. A glance into the past and a look to the future. There is nothing apologetic about this record, and that’s what makes it so great."

Continually moving forwards, Helena Hauff has detailed her first EP since 2017, and her first full release on Return To Disorder, the label she founded four years ago.

'Living With Ants' lands on September 9th, and will only be available on vinyl.

Four electro-tinged dancefloor workouts, you can check out a preview below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.