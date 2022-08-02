Helena Deland's 'Swimmer' Is A Beautiful Depiction Of Loss

Montreal artist Helena Deland has shared her new song 'Swimmer'.

The multi-disciplinarian moves from style to style, with her solo songwriting contrasting with her Ouri-aided Hildegard collaborative project.

Returning to solo duties, Helena has shared plans for a European tour this Spring, alongside an intimate new song.

'Swimmer' is a poetic depiction of loss, with the songwriter drawing on her mother's passing, and their relationship, for the lyrics.

A work with real emotional heft, it comes with a meditative video shot by Helena using footage filmed while flying over the St. Lawrence River in a helicopter.

Helena Deland explains...

“A little while after finding out that my mother was sick and that our days together were numbered, I went through a fundamental change, faced as I was with the need to reconsider things I had taken for granted. Growing older with her was now an impossible scenario, but I was being offered a suspension, some time to understand and try to change patterns that had been detrimental to our relationship, and to love her how I wished for her to be loved. I feel that we are in a similar predicament with the world, faced with the climate crisis."

She continues: "Some losses are too big to wrap our minds around. Here, I am on the beach, watching my mother swim, faced with the immensity of the ocean, of our fragility, riding the troughs of magical thinking and crests of acceptance."

Catch Helena Deland at the following shows:

May

9 Birmingham Castle and Falcon

10 Edinburgh Summerhall

11 Glasgow Drygate

12 Manchester Gorilla

13 Leeds Brudenell Social

14 Bristol Fiddlers

15 Brighton Chalk

16 London Shepherds Bush Empire

18 Belfast Empire

19 Dublin Button Factory

