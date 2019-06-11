Helena Deland Shares Gentle New Single 'Truth Nugget'

Montreal producer Helena Deland has shared her new single 'Truth Nugget'.

The electronic musician's new album 'Someone New' is out on October 16th, released on Luminelle Recordings.

Stripped from the LP, 'Truth Nugget' has a gentle sense of melancholia, a subtle sense of inner light gliding through opaque barriers.

A song about distance, Helena also uses these themes to touch upon how femininity is performed within society.

“‘Truth Nugget’ is about the distance that exists even between the closest people and how friendship involves nurturing the other's solitude,” Helena comments. “It also touches upon how I experience my guardedness as being part of how I perform my gender.”

There's a hazy, almost mystical feeling to Helena's work, something brought to vivid life by Félix Marquis-Poulin in the video. She adds:

“The fountain in a forest at night is what came to mind based on the sounds of the song, but metaphorically it stands as something beautiful, private feeling and reassuring that you stumble upon unexpectedly, familiar but exciting, the way friendship can be.”

Tune in now.

