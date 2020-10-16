Helena Deland, Ouri Launch New Joint Project

Helena Deland and Ouri combine on new project Hildegard.

Both artists are based in Montreal, and their partnership is based on friendship, and a deep, abiding respect for one another's art.

Hildegard is named in honour of 12th century visionary Hildegard of Bingen, with the duo imagining the conjoining of their voices as being akin to two hands in prayer.

New song 'Jour 2' is online now, and it's a beautiful offering; minimalist in scope, the sloping, off kilter beat is augmented by faint slivers of synthesised sound.

Deland and Ouri use the song as a starting point for their dual dalliances, describing 'Jour 2' as “a psychedelic mantra that labours to reconcile the dissociated self by contrasting eeriness and softness.”

As a side note, 'Jour 2' is also the first music to be released from section1, a newly launched label in partnership with Partisan.

Check out 'Jour 2' below.

Photo Credit: Jules Moskovtchenko

