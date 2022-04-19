Helado Negro Shares Drifting New Single 'Ya No Estoy Aquí'

Helado Negro has shared drifting new single 'Ya No Estoy Aquí'.

Out now, the new track follows his excellent 'Far In' album which landed via 4AD at the tail end of 2021.

With a full world tour kicking off this month, Helado Negro has offered up something new.

'Ya No Estoy Aquí' is online now, a beatific return that really casts a spell over you.

Unfolding with gentle grace, the song itself deals with the search for connection.

"'Ya No Estoy Aquí' is a song about loneliness and alienation," Roberto Carlos Lange shares. "It’s about being lost within yourself and not knowing who you are. Making this song was catharsis; it was a way to get this all out and feel the texture of new perspectives."

Neuderts directed the video, a simple yet surreal affair featuring a talking cloud that moves through empty landscapes.

Tune in now.

