Hedara Returns With Provocative New Single 'Slow'

Hedara seemed to find it all too easy.

Graduating from the BRIT School she used a plethora of names to cover her music, playing shows without a care in the world.

But then came a serious health issue, a near-death experience, as she narrowly escaped a diabetic coma.

Taking stock, she found renewed focus, using the name Hedara as a platform for her hopes and ambitions.

New EP 'Slow' was sketched out alongside Carey Willetts, with the songwriter recently supporting Tom Speight on tour.

We're able to share the title track, a provocative piece of digital pop that is close to her heart. Hedara comments:

"'Slow' was the first song I wrote with Carey Willetts. It’s a song of hope and allowing yourself to completely give in, find the confidence to fall with someone, and do it at your own pace."

