'Heavenly' Is Cigarettes After Sex At Their Dreamiest

New album 'Cry' lands on October 25th...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 08 · 2019
0

Cigarettes After Sex have shared their dreamy new single 'Heavenly' - tune in now.

The project decamped to Mallorca recently to focus on new material, with the results set to land this Autumn.

New album 'Cry' will be released on October 25th, the first since the astonishing slo-mo success of their self-titled debut LP.

Taken from the full length, new song 'Heavenly' is online now and it's a beautifully sketched return, confident in its patience while also adding fresh nuanced to their somnambulist pop.

Frontman/guitarist Greg Gonzalez describes the song as “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night...”

Tune in now.

Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Cigarettes After Sex
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next