'Heavenly' Is Cigarettes After Sex At Their Dreamiest

Cigarettes After Sex have shared their dreamy new single 'Heavenly' - tune in now.

The project decamped to Mallorca recently to focus on new material, with the results set to land this Autumn.

New album 'Cry' will be released on October 25th, the first since the astonishing slo-mo success of their self-titled debut LP.

Taken from the full length, new song 'Heavenly' is online now and it's a beautifully sketched return, confident in its patience while also adding fresh nuanced to their somnambulist pop.

Frontman/guitarist Greg Gonzalez describes the song as “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night...”

Tune in now.

Credit: Ebru Yildiz