Heart Of Midlothian Pay Tribute To Scott Hutchison

Heart Of Midlothian kicked off their season with a tribute to Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison yesterday (August 11th).

The singer was a life-long supporter of the club, and recorded a version of their historic Hearts Song - "Hearts, "Hearts glorious Hearts..." - last year.

Sadly taking his own life earlier in the year, Scott Hutchison was remembered at Edinburgh's Tynecastle ground as Hearts got their season under way.

With members of Scott's family in attendance the club played Frightened Rabbit's version of the Hearts Song before the match, an emotional occasion for everyone concerned.

It seemed to help the team, as well - Heart of Midlothian won 1-0 against reigning champions Celtic.

Frightened Rabbit's Grant Hutchison also gave an interview to STV over the weekend, discussing work that the Scottish Government could do to aid those suffering from mental health problems.

The drummer spoke about the shock of losing his brother, and gave suggestions on how more could be done to help support the bereaved.

Grant linked with The Charlatans to perform at Belladrum last year, but any proposed Frightened Rabbit activity is a long way off.

"In terms of going back to Frightened Rabbit, that terrifies me at the moment," he said. "We do have some songs and some demos that were being worked on, but that's not for just now. It's too soon to be doing that."

"But I'm a drummer," he added, "That's what I do. I don't know how to do anything else."

