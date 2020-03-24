Heads Are Heavy Embrace Limitless Creativity With 'That Sounds Okay'

Heads Are Heavy is a project rooted in a lengthy, trusting relationship.

Julie Edwards (aka ‘Heisenflei’) and Marc Smollin (aka “M”) go back almost a decade, with the years deepening and strengthening their friendship.

A full album - their debut, actually - is incoming, with Heads Are Heavy seeking to prise open the doors of perception.

"The only limitation for Heads are Heavy is that there are zero limitations," says Edwards. "In the studio, we did whatever the fuck we wanted – trying every trick available to further scientific exploration of moods, emotions, and thoughts, to defy tropes, trends, genres, to accept music creation as a therapeutic outlet for our own cozy, personal darkness."

'That Sounds Okay' is a sign of what's to come, with Heads Are Heavy reaching towards the realm of the uncanny.

Ultra-ambitious songwriting that unites sonorous melody and an exquisite sense of purpose, it's a trimmed, propulsive, mini-manifesto.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.