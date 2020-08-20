Headie One's Stormzy x AJ Tracey Link Up Samples Crazytown's 'Butterfly'

Headie One has dropped an all-star link up with an unusual sample.

Much-hyped new single 'Ain't It Different' is online now, and it's a tour de force for UK rap.

The drill master is joined by AJ Tracey and Stormzy, with the three pushing each other to new levels.

The production is cold, too, and it's already made a huge impact.

Listen out, though, for that winding guitar riff. Sound familiar? It's a sample of 'Butterfly' by Crazytown - 21 years old this year.

Please can we take a moment for the fact this beat samples Crazy Town - Butterfly!? https://t.co/cNNiVjpCrD — Tiffany Calver (@tiffanycalver) August 20, 2020

