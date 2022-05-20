Headie One Links With GAZO On '22 Carats'

Headie One and GAZO link on new single '22 Carats'.

The two began communicating a while back, with GAZO reaching out to his London counterpart while still on the come-up.

Citing Headie as a huge influence, GAZO began blending drill's international networks with his own heritage, producing something remarkable.

Discussing a potential partnership, Headie One travelled to Paris this year, sitting down with the King of French Drill.

'22 Carats' is an icy, sub-zero conversation, with the dub inflections in the production displaying an awareness of bass weight.

Leo Eynard is responsible for the sound design, with '22 Carats' pivoting between two incredible MCs.

Screetch designs the visuals - check out '22 Carats' below.

- - -