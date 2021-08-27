Headie One Drops New Single '2 Chains'

Headie One returns with new single '2 Chains'.

The rapper launches a summer of street bangers earlier in the year, and he's now ready to share his latest anthem.

'2 Chains' is a punchy return, with production from M1onthebeat and TwinTwo; lyrically, it's Headie One at his most playful, weaving references from The Weeknd to Thierry Henry.

The video was shot in an abandoned warehouse, and its Call Of Duty aesthetic featuring Headie firing a flame-flower.

Shot by DAPS, it marks another chapter in Headie One's groundbreaking career to date.

Tune in now.

- - -