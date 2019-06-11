Hazel English Returns With Ghostly Pop Earworm 'Shaking'

Hazel English has signalled her return with new indie pop thumper 'Shaking'.

The American-based, Australian-born songwriter made a huge impact with her 'Never Going Home / Just Give In' EPs, music that seems to tie up her opening chapter.

Something fresh was bound to emerge, and it begins with the strident guitar pop classicism of her latest missive.

Out now, 'Shaking' has a shoegaze / fuzz pop rush, while her melodic touch is distilled down to a fine degree.

There's a melancholic sheen to her work, though, with Hazel continuing her journey of self-exploration.

Written alongside Blake Stranathan and produced by LA’s Justin Raisen, 'Shaking' is out now. Hazel comments:

"There is a lot more I am trying to explore under the surface that I hope people notice... I feel like I’m on this continual journey of figuring out what I truly believe and separating it from the false and toxic ideas I was taught about myself and the world throughout my life."

She continues: "I hope I can inspire others to also search for their inner truth and find their own inner strength in the process."

Erin S. Murray directed the video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Janell Shirtcliff

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.