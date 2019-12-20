Hazel English Preps New Album 'Wake Up!'

Hazel English will release her debut album (proper) 'Wake Up!' on April 24th.

The songwriter compiled two EPs in last year's 'Never Going Home / Just Give In' release, a wonderful introduction to her artistry.

New album 'Wake Up!' is her first fully conceived LP, utilising sessions alongside produced by Justin Raisen in Los Angeles and Ben H. Allen in Atlanta.

Out on April 24th, it's designed as a sharp shock from the talented songwriter, designed to stop people "sleepwalking through our lives" and "make people become more aware and mindful".

New song 'Off My Mind' is out now, the first sign of where Hazel might be heading next. She adds:

"'Off My Mind' is about feeling stuck in a situation but too afraid to make a move. It’s about the limbo state between where you are and where you want to be."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Janell Shirtcliff

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.