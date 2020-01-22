Hayley Williams Broods On New Single 'Simmer'

Hayley Williams has shared her new solo single 'Simmer' in full.

The Paramore singer has laid out details for her new solo project, with a full album landing in Spring.

'Petals For Armor' will be released on May 8th through Atlantic, ending weeks of speculation.

Alongside this, Hayley Williams has shared her brooding, enigmatic new single 'Simmer', and it's evocative visuals.

Hayley takes the lead, with Paramore band mates Taylor York and Joey Howard assisting throughout.

Warren Fu handles the visuals, and Hayley Williams is clearly overwhelmed at being able to share it with fans.

She comments:

"I'm so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project. Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation."

"I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record."

"I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would. Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.