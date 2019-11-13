Hayley Kiyoko Embraces Her Romantic Side On 'L.O.V.E. Me'

Hayley Kiyoko has shared her new single 'L.O.V.E. Me' - tune in now.

The American star is an icon-in-waiting, a status set to be sealed by her new project 'I’M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT'.

Set to land in January 2020, it's been spearheaded by recent singles 'I Wish' and 'Demons'.

Trailing the massive Stateside tour she has slated for the coming 12 months, the material on 'I’M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT' really gets under her skin.

New single 'L.O.V.E. Me' finds Hayley embracing her romantic side, finally opening up in a way she never thought she could.

Hayley explains...

“’L.O.V.E. Me’ is a song I’ve been trying to write for years!! I’m very protective of my personal life but admittedly I’m a big romantic at heart.”

“‘L.O.V.E. Me’ captures what it feels like to fall head over heels and want to shout from the rooftops about it. It’s showcasing the classic struggle we sometimes face when someone tells you they love you in private, but is too scared to express that love publicly. I hope this song brings some relatability to anyone who is craving that declaration of love.”

Tune in now.

