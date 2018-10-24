Hayes & Y Share Their Funky Yacht Pop Banger 'Blue'

Hayes & Y are an international phenomenon.

Originally hailing from Bulgaria and Finland, the four-piece settled in Manchester, using the city as a base.

Crafting infectious funky yacht pop, their bleached out sound recalls everyone from Jungle to Kool & The Gang.

80s inspired new synth jammer 'Blue' will only serve to increase the hype around the quartet, an irresistible new single from the group.

An immediate, addictive track that also manages to retain its subtlety, a moody dancefloor burner with a killer chorus.

From the synth flecks to those speckled Nile Rodgers esque guitar lines, 'Blue' feels like the complete pop package, explicit in its references while working in its own lane.

Tune in now.

