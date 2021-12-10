Hayden Thorpe's 'Golden Ratio' Offers A Hushed Beauty

Hayden Thorpe has shared his new song 'Golden Ratio'.

The songwriter's new album 'Moondust For My Diamond' is out on October 15th, and he's just shared another preview.

'Golden Ratio' is sculpted with a hushed beauty, and the production aligns Hayden's wonderful voice with a sonic landscape aided by Nathan Jenkins (Bullion) as well as long-time collaborator Richard Formby.

The song's scientific reference points are joined to Hayden's own emotional observations, a kind of metaphysical poetry meets indie songwriting dynamic.

Hayden Thorpe comments...

“When I was writing 'Golden Ratio', I landed upon it as a kind of simple devotional song to science. I see music very much as a replication of nature, the shapes and patterns that we perceive in music are found in all kinds of things like flowers and shells. Science and mathematics have allowed us to decipher this hidden order. Writing songs therefore becomes less about summoning from within and more about noticing what’s already there.”

Juliet Klottrup directs the video, part of the series of work filmed in The Lake District - Hayden lets loose a balloon, allowing the camera to pan over those stunning landscapes.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack Johnstone

- - -