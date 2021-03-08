Hayden Thorpe Shares Beautiful New Song 'Parallel Kingdom'

Hayden Thorpe has shared his new song 'Parallel Kingdom'.

The songwriter's new album 'Moondust For My Diamond' is incoming, and it follows his solo debut 'Diviner'.

Out on October 15th, it aims for an organic palette, one that digs into his Cumbrian roots.

New song 'Parallel Kingdom' certainly achieves this, an endlessly beautiful piece of songwriting that conjures "ancient stories".

Tom Haines directs the video, and it opens in Swinside stone circle, with Hayden Thorpe literally surrounded by Northern landscape.

Describing the scene as giving "a certain sanctity", it finds the songwriter using profound elements of the past to chart a forward path.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack Johnstone

- - -