Hayden Thorpe Returns With 'Metafeeling'

Hayden Thorpe has shared his new single 'Metafeeling' - tune in now.

The songwriter's second solo album 'Moondust For My Diamond' is out on October 15th, and it finds him returning to his roots.

New single 'Metafeeling' is intricately linked to his past, and the video finds Hayden Thorpe up in the fells.

Partly prompted by the words of Scottish nature writer Nan Shepherd, the clip takes you up into the heavens.

Hayden Thorpe comments...

“Nan Shepherd wrote in The Living Mountain, ‘In the rarefied air of the plateau, and indeed anywhere in the mountain, for the air is clear everywhere, shadows are sharp and intense’.”

“I went after that rarefied air and the only way director Percy Dean and I could capture it was to get up there. A summit fever came over us both and we ended up climbing two mountains that day, Fleetwith Pike and Honister Crag. He, with a heavy-as-hell camera and me carrying an acoustic guitar dressed in a Nudie suit. The invisible thrust that pushed us up there is pretty familiar to me, when you’re suspended between rock and sky there's an explosion of the senses. Translating just a fraction of that euphoria is a lifetime’s work.”

Set to join Jon Hopkins on his upcoming tour, Hayden Thorpe continues to forge new paths.

Check out 'Metafeeling' below.

Photo Credit: Jack Johnstone

- - -