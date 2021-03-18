Hayden Everett's 'Resolve' Finds Wonder In The Everyday

Check it out now...
Robin Murray
News
18 · 03 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 18 · 03 · 2021
0

Hayden Everett has shared his new single 'Resolve' - tune in now.

The songwriter has rediscovered his love of the everyday during lockdown, a process that has exposed hidden wonders to him.

The San Diego alt-pop talent channels this on his new single, one that explores the awakening of deadened senses.

Alt-folk with layers of exquisite production, Hayden heightens his message with some finely contoured musicality.

He comments...

'Resolve' is about my own frustration with apathy and lack of wonder. We’re constantly surrounded by beauty, and it’s such a tragedy that we’re desensitised.

Take a listen below.

 

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Hayden Everett
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next