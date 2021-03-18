Hayden Everett's 'Resolve' Finds Wonder In The Everyday

Hayden Everett has shared his new single 'Resolve' - tune in now.

The songwriter has rediscovered his love of the everyday during lockdown, a process that has exposed hidden wonders to him.

The San Diego alt-pop talent channels this on his new single, one that explores the awakening of deadened senses.

Alt-folk with layers of exquisite production, Hayden heightens his message with some finely contoured musicality.

He comments...

'Resolve' is about my own frustration with apathy and lack of wonder. We’re constantly surrounded by beauty, and it’s such a tragedy that we’re desensitised.

Take a listen below.