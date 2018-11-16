Haxan Cloak / Bobby Krlic Shares Haunting New Midsommar Excerpt

Bobby Krlic / Haxan Cloak has shared a new excerpt from his Midsommar score.

The producer was recruited to score the haunting new drama, set in the Scandinavian countryside.

A beautifully shot supernatural horror, Midsommar has been given an unforgettable soundtrack by Bobby Krlic, also known as Haxan Cloak.

'Fire Temple' is a central part of the project, a stunning nine minute piece whose lugubrious, meditative qualities resulting in something magnificent.

Performing with a full Orchestrate at Air Studios in London, the attention to detail amid the sheer quality of sound is striking.

Tune in now.

Midsommar will be released to cinemas on July 5th - on the same day a full soundtrack album will be released on Milan Records.

