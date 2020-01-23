HAWA's 'IPHONE' Channels The Urge Towards Communication

Stateside riser HAWA has shared her new single 'IPHONE'.

With her classical background and international heritage, HAWA has a huge aesthetic palette to draw on.

Somehow, she manages to swirl this into one potent brew, matching 90s leaning beats against 2k20 production amid her personal rap evocations.

HAWA will release her debut EP later this year, and opened the year by closing Telfar’s Pitti Uomo fashion show in Florence with an astonishing live performance.

The opaque electronics provide the perfect foundation for that unrelenting vocal, with her style moving between velvet R&B and harsh yet half-sung rap.

She comments...

“IPHONE” is about a person trying to do everything right by the one they’re in love with, but still feeling like that person is never fully satisfied. It seems like they’re losing their love. Is the only reason why they’re staying is because they’re used to it?”

Tune in now.

HAWA will release her debut EO on March 5th.

