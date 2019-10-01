HAVVK Channel Political Darkness On '52'

Songwriting force HAVVK can't fail to be moved by their surroundings.

The three-piece allow it to enter into their music, with songwriting acting both as a lens to refine their thoughts, and also a mirror to reflect the culture they live in.

During the Brexit debate this took on a darker tone. With the referendum driving a wedge between communities, the rancour deepened until an MP was killed on the streets.

New song '52' was prompted by this period, an attempt to make sense of the darkness and find a way through.

At times reminiscent of Slowdive in its ethereal beauty, HAVVK refuse to shy away from the ugliness of the political arena.

Julie Hawk comments...

"'52' is about the extreme political dynamics in the run-up to the Brexit vote in 2017. We lived in London at the time and I don’t think any of us will forget the day the result came out. It felt like the campaign was designed to leverage a divide between people; to use campaign language that would spark fear and mistrust between different communities and classes."

"At times, it felt like every spokesperson for or against Brexit was willing to put a short-term win ahead of opening a genuine conversation about people’s safety and futures. It drove a chasm between people which only seems to getting wider, with a rise in racism and hate-crime, and the constant outpour of hateful language in online media."

