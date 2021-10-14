Havana Club launches collaboration with Skepta

Pernod Ricard’s Havana Club has unveiled a limited edition rum collaboration with British grime artist Skepta.

Following the creation of two unique Havana Club 7 Rum bottles in the summer of 2020 and 2021, Skepta and Havana Club are building on the partnership with a limited edition rum. Rum of Skepta celebrates Skepta’s own cultural journey from his family heritage in Nigeria, his home in London, and Havana Club’s home in Cuba.

Crafted by Skepta and the Havana Club’s Maestro Ronero Asbel Morales, the UK grime artist travelled to Cuba early in 2020 to begin the project. Well rounded with a balanced flavour profile and subtle palette, the eponymous launch encapsulates the refined elegance of the rum and a rich sense of community and culture.

Rum of Skepta will be available in a limited batch of 3000 bottles and will be stocked in the UK at The Arts Club Mayfair and at Harvet Nichols. In Cuba, Rum of Skepta will be available at the historic Museo del Ron Havana Club.

