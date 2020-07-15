Hauskey's 'Slow' Is A Potent Entrance

Australian artist Hauskey has shared his new single 'Slow' in full.

It's his debut single, a fine entrance point that caused a ruckus in his homeland before gaining a full international release.

Listening back, it's easy to see how 'Slow' has set tongues wagging, with his neat psychedelic inflections harking towards Tame Impala or Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

There's a slight louche sensibility that recalls Mac DeMarco but without the cynicism, with Hauskey's wide-eyed innocence becoming infectious.

He wants to keep it simple, too, allowing his narrative thrust to come through.

“A great song is like a great movie” he muses, “you become so engrossed in it that you ‘become it’ and forget you’re even watching a movie. That’s what good music should do too.”

Tune in now.

