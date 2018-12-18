Hatis Noit Collaborates With The Bug's Kevin Martin

Hatis Noit and The Bug's Kevin Martin collaborated this week for Radio 3's Late Junction.

The late night left field staple encourages collaboration, and invited Japanese composer Hatis Noit to work alongside Kevin Martin.

Alex Kozobolis directed the full performance video, with the two artists working on four pieces of music together.

Tracklisting runs as follows:

1. Between Worlds

2. Different Language

3. Saisho no Arashi

4. Breathless

Tune in HERE.

