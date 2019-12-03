Hatchie's 'Stay With Me' Is A Shoegaze Sad Bop

Australia's Hatchie has shared her beautiful new song 'Stay With Me'.

The songwriter - real name Harriette Pilbeam - grabbed our attention with some dreamy shoegaze hymns, her perfect pop touch aligned to some gorgeous effects.

Debut EP 'Sugar & Spice' won widespread acclaim, with Hatchie set to release her incoming debut album through Heavenly.

'Keepsake' lands on June 21st, with Hatchie offering up her gorgeous new single 'Stay With Me'.

It's a Crying-In-The-Club style sad banger, a real bop that fuses her drifting, hallucinogenic guitar effects with something upbeat.

Of the song Harriette Pilbeam says: "'Stay With Me' was written as a writing exercise in an effort to step away from my usual style into something more fun and dancey. We originally wrote it with someone else in mind, but realized it was the perfect fit for my album as I wanted to expand into a different sound. It became one of my favourite songs on the record because I'm a sucker for crying-in-the-club tracks."

Tune in now.

Catch Hatchie at the following shows:

June

9 Brighton Green Door Store

11 Bristol The Louisiana

12 London Moth Club

13 Manchester Yes

14 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (Heavenly Weekender)

Related: Next Wave - Hatchie

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.