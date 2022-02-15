Hatchie's 'Giving The World Away' Has A 90s Flavour

Hatchie has shared her gleaming new single 'Giving The World Away'.

Out now, it's the title track of her incoming album, the product of sessions alongside producer Jorge Elbrecht.

Released on April 22nd through Secretly Canadian, it finds the Brisbane artist hitting reset on her dreamy songwriting.

“There's more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken - there's a bigger picture than that,” she explains. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface – and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

The title song is all light and colour on the surface, but it's actually a song about dealing with depression.

'Giving The World Away' is a message about re-centring your life around yourself, and in the process finding renewed happiness.

"'Giving The World Away' is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression,” says Hatchie. “We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lissyelle

- - -