Hatchie Signs To Secretly Canadian, Drops 'This Enchanted'

Hatchie returns with new single 'This Enchanted'.

The songwriter's divine debut album 'Keepsake' won acclaim with its neat blend of shoegaze elements and ear-worm melodies, displaying a charm and character of its own.

Signing a fresh deal with Secretly Canadian, Hatchie is working on a follow up, with new single 'This Enchanted' leading the way.

Those 90s elements remain in place, but Hatchie seems to build outward, working with a real, palpable sense of confidence.

A song about falling in love, 'This Enchanted' arrives bathed in a beatific sense of light. She comments...

"'This Enchanted' encapsulates everything I wanted to do moving forward from my first album. I started writing it with Jorge and Joe in February 2020 and completed it from afar in lockdown later in the year. We had been talking about making something dancey but shoegaze. It's one of the more light-hearted, lyrically vague songs of my new recordings, about falling in love. It's not a perfect relationship, but you're enthralled by one another and it's an easy love”.

“It's one of the most fun songs I've written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years. It feels so right to be working with a label as exciting as Secretly as I step into new territory with Hatchie. I've been counting down the days until its release for a long time."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nick Maguire

- - -