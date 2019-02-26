Hatchie Announces Debut Album And Summer Shows

Brisbane-based Hatchie has announced her debut album with a first single, video and summer headline tour dates.



Debut EP 'Sugar & Spice' delivered the sonic equivalent of falling deliriously in love: a sustained rush of feeling, rendered in swoony melodies and gauzy guitar tones and endlessly hypnotic layers of sound.

Now, with her full-length debut ‘Keepsake’ due for release in the height of summer on 21st June, the Australian singer-songwriter says we can expect countless new textures, exploring everything from industrial to new wave to dance-pop.



On lead single ‘Without a Blush’, jagged guitar riffs and woozy rhythms meet in a sprawling piece of industrial pop, with Hatchie’s gorgeously breezy voice channelling loss and longing, regret and self-doubt.



Hatchie recorded the new album in a Melbourne home studio, and worked again with John Castle - the producer behind ‘Sugar & Spice’. It serves as a document of a particularly kinetic moment in Hatchie’s life., as she explains:

“I’m not much of a nostalgic person when it comes to memories, but I do have a tendency to hold on to certain things, like tickets from the first time I went someplace on holiday.

“It made sense to me to call the record that, at a time when I’m going to probably end up with a lot of keepsakes - and in a way, this whole album is almost like a keepsake in itself.”

Catch Hatchie at the following shows this summer:

June

9 Brighton Green Door Store

11 Bristol The Louisiana

12 London Moth Club

13 Manchester Yes

