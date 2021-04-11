Has Adele's '30' Inadvertently Caused Vinyl Shortages?

04 · 11 · 2021
LP of Adele's '30'

Adele's '30' is subject to a half-million strong vinyl run, it is being reported.

The mammoth vinyl order comes as the album breaks pre-save orders on Apple Music, while lead single 'Easy On Me' is a global smash.

Variety reports Sony insiders discussing the vinyl run, which including a 500,000 strong initial pressing.

Ed Sheeran seemed to corroborate this in remarks on Australian radio, discussing the roll out of his own '=' project.

Speaking to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O, he said: “There’s like three vinyl factories in the world... so you have to do it like really upfront — and Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there. It was like me, Coldplay, Adele, Taylor, ABBA, Elton (John), all of us were trying to get our vinyls printed at the same time.”

The news, however, wasn't greeted well by everyone. Several independent labels and artists expressed discomfort at record plants - which are already hugely over-stretched - being solely booked out for major releases.

Is this backlash Adele's fault, however? Structural failings with the vinyl industry shouldn't be placed on her shoulders, after all.

'30' will be released on November 19th.

