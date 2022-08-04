Harvey Sutherland Shares Catchy New Single 'Type A'

Melbourne-based producer, and DJ, Harvey Sutherland shares his newest single ‘Type A’ featuring sos (Jack Summers of CLAMM).

The catchy track is his third single of his upcoming debut album, ‘Boy’, which is set to be released April 29th.

Filled with synth tones and hypermodern funk mixes, ‘Type A’ is a flurry of bliss, intended for slowed and relaxed music sessions. The deadpan yet direct vocals of sos are intriguing, perfectly timed to the vibrant track. He oozes with confidence and ego, highlighted in the music video directed by Triana Harnandez.

Sounds of Australian bliss are present in the psychedelic mix, the repetitious and captivating lyrics easy to hook on to. The words ‘Because I want it all’ play in a loop throughout the chorus, making this funky tune memorable.

‘Type A’ is a follow up to his recent singles ‘Feeling of Love’ featuring DāM-FunK and ‘Jouissance’, all hinting at the magnitude of his up-and-coming project. With his album around the corner, there is the possibility of live shows in the near future.

Tune in now.

Words: Cora Jordon

