Harvey Causon's Wistful 'London Stock' Retains Its Mystery

Bristol based producer Henry Green caught our attention with his vivid, beautifully balanced debut album.

A talented electronic musician in his own right, the producer recently inaugurated his own imprint, dedicated to providing a platform for new and left field artistry.

New Fugue is set to house the latest release from Harvey Causon, who has recently performed shows with the likes of Loyle Carner, Puma Blue and Porches.

Enjoying support from Radio 1, Harvey Causon won attention through the release of 'Murphy's Hand', a collaborative EP with producer Gabriel Gifford.

New single 'London Stock' is a wistful, almost mysterious construction, something the producer terms "an exploration of existentialism..."

Dwelling on the current rise in mental health issues among young people, it's a thoughtful, poignant dissection of these issues, pitting fractal production against the endless humanity of his vocal delivery.

Harvey comments...

'London Stock' is an exploration of existentialism. We live in a society where, for multiple reasons, poor mental health affects too many young people. My experience of growing up and learning a lot about myself came from falling in love with London, it's culture, music and architecture. Many young people move away from what they previously knew as home (something physical) and some find it difficult to grasp a sense of reality and purpose.

Having been interested in quantum physics and philosophy, I liked the fact that on a subatomic level physical things act very unnaturally and that much of today's technology is built on it's principles.

'London Stock' is a metaphorical depiction of bricks, what we think we see as beautiful and substantial, breaking down and that no one has 'all the answers’.

Tune in now.

