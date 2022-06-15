Harvey Causon Shares New EP 'Vertebrae' In Full

Harvey Causon has released his new EP 'Vertebrae' alongside another self-directed video.

The six-track EP is blends influences of lo-fi and R&B for a lyrical approach to electronic, percussive pop. Each track is accompanied by a self-directed visualiser in Causon's style, featuring dark chiaroscuro, swift editing, and conceptual subjects.

The EP's title track 'Vertebrae' is a standout of the project, where the percussive and lyrical push to the forefront to create a tilting, brooding alt-pop track.

"'Vertebrae' was inspired by a story of my Father at the age of fourteen, stumbling across a church and having an overwhelming experience of believing he was speaking in tongues and in contact with God,” explains Causon. “He brought this fervour and newfound belief to his parents who from that day onwards became evangelical Christians.”

The project finds influence in FKA Twigs, Mount Kimbie, and Sampha, but Causon is carefully carving out a refreshing sound of his own.

Words: Gem Stokes

Photo Credit: Genevieve Reeves

- - -