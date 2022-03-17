Harvey Causon Shares Brooding New Song 'Midas'

Bristol riser Harvey Causon has shared his new single 'Midas'.

Out now, it traces his R&B soaked evolution, while adding dense layers of light and shade.

Powered by electronics, 'Midas' features a honeyed vocal, one that explores the strictures of a long-distance relationship.

The central lyrical facet - messages carried through wires - explores past and present, seeking out universal truths in how relationships work.

“Midas came about after a long distance relationship subsided into the restrictions of the pandemic.” explains Causon. “This coincided with a realisation that 97% of long distance and internet based communication still occurs through fibre optic cables under the sea.”

He adds: “It seems strange to me that something so integral to modern communication, relationships and globalisation is still heavily reliant on an ancient, arduous and fickle technology.”

Photo Credit: Dominika Scheibinger