Harvey Causon Details New EP 'Vertebrae'

Harvey Causon has laid out plans for new EP 'Vertebrae'.

The new EP is out in May, and it finds the songwriter further broadening his sound.

Matching R&B aspects to digital pop elements, the EP matches Harvey's headline shows in Manchester, Bristol, and London.

New single 'Foxtrot N' is online now, an exquisite return that finds the Bristol artist digging deep.

Amid wisps of electronica, he sings: “Why we choose, the scenic route/why we choose to defend our roots...”

The video is a collaboration with respected movement artist, director and choreographer Kat Collings.

Harvey comments...

"'Foxtrot N' came about after I was researching yet another dance form, The Foxtrot, that is assumed to be a dance practised by white people from the 1920s and is a dance originated from Black culture..."

"This became the essence of the track - that things that are systematically wrong are left to build up and will eventually snap and to what extent do we continue to dance around these subjects… It's about having difficult conversations, learning and unlearning."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Samuel van Den Heuvel

