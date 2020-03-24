Harve Shares Spartan New Single 'Streetlight'

SE London riser Harve has shared new single 'Streetlight'.

An artist moving in their own lane, Harve's spartan approach to avant R&B utilises club-focussed electronics.

Kwes Darko steps in to produce their new single, with 'Streetlight' exemplifying Harve's unique approach.

Allowing each fragment of sound space to breathe, 'Streetlight' locates a pocket for guest Fredwave to operate in.

Harve comments... #

‘Streetlight’ is about taking a step back from love and seeing where you’ve been standing. I’d been at the beck and call of someone; I was there when they needed me, but they made it clear when they didn’t want me around. When lonely nights came around they knew who to call, but a love on the outside, in the daylight wasn’t a reality.

Writing this was me looking for a moment to breathe, a chance to feel without them, and a day where I wasn’t reminded of them.

Cameron Scott works on the visuals - tune in now.

Photo Credit: @nettihurley

