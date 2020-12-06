Harry Styles To Read Bedtime Story For Calm

Harry Styles will read a special bedtime story for the Calm app this week.

The newly recorded audio section will go live tomorrow (July 8th), with #IDreamWithHarry sending the internet into meltdown.

A short snippet has gone online, with fans swooning at the simple intro: "Hello. I'm Harry Styles."

The 30 second clip is a taster from the successful mindfulness app, which has been downloaded some 40 million times since its 2018 launch.

Check out the snippet below.

Harry Styles' bedtime story launches on the Calm app this Wednesday (July 8th).

