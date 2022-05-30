Harry Styles To Donate Over $1 Million To Everytown For Gun Safety

Harry Styles has confirmed he intends to donate over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The pop icon combines with Live Nation for the pledge, which will utilise proceeds from his North American Love On Tour dates.

In a new note titled 'End Gun Violence' the singer has confirmed his intention to donate over $1 million.

The donation will be made to Everytown for Gun Safety, and it comes in the aftermath of last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Harry Styles wrote: "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas."

He added: "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items..."

Check out the statement below.