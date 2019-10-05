Harry Styles Shares New Single 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles has shared his new single 'Watermelon Sugar'.

The pop icon returns in December, with new album 'Fine Line' stoking expectation at every turn.

Out on December 13th, it's been trailed by a flurry of singles and a stint hosting Saturday Night Live.

Taking part in the long-running US show, Harry poked fun at himself before unveiling a brand new track.

Out now, 'Watermelon Sugar' has already gone down a storm with fans.

Tune in now.

