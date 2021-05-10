Harry Styles Reveals What 'Watermelon Sugar' Is Actually About

Harry Styles has finally revealed what 'Watermelon Sugar' is really about.

The single is a defining part of his solo catalogue, accompanied by a mouth-watering video.

Currently on tour across the United States, Harry spends part of each song chatting to the crowd - so far, he's given dating advice, assisted on a gender reveal, and congratulated fans on getting engaging mid-concert.

His most recent show saw Harry Styles reveal to a Nashville crowd what 'Watermelon Sugar' really means.

"It doesn't really matter what it's about," he teased. "It's about the sweetness of life.”

But then he grinned and revealed: "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different, it's not really relevant."

Kinda relevant, really, Harry...

Fans predictably went wild for the new information: