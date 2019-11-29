Harry Styles Previews New Single 'Adore You'

Harry Styles has previewed new single 'Adore You'.

The One Direction icon will release new album 'Fine Line' on December 13th, his much-anticipated studio return.

New single 'Adore You' will be released on December 6th, and the first preview is online now.

The Dave Meyers directed music video takes you to the mythical Isle of Eroda, the much-teased location that sparked the www.visiteroda.com travel destination website.

So, what lies in wait for us on Eroda...?

Tune in now.

'Fine Line' will be released on December 13th.

