Harry Styles Postpones European Tour Until 2021

Harry Styles has decided to postpone his European tour until 2021.

The dates were set to kick off in just a few weeks, but the coronavirus pandemic has made this unsustainable.

Looking ahead, Harry has decided to push the shows to 2021, a time when - hopefully! - the world will be in a better state.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music," he says.

"However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority."

All tickets for the shows will remain valid, with the tour moving to March 2021.

Here's confirmation.

Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music.



However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. pic.twitter.com/RgRPP17rb6 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 25, 2020

Related: Style Is The Answer To Everything - Harry Styles Live In London

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.