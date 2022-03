Harry Styles will release new album 'Harry's House' this summer.

The pop icon has released two albums to date, with 'Harry Styles' and 'Fine Line' enjoying global success.

'Harry's House' is his third solo album, and it will contain thirteen tracks.

Launched on social media, the announce is already trending across the globe ahead of its May 20th release date.

A short teaser has been placed online - tune in now.

- - -